Left Menu

Intensified Raids: Israeli Forces Reach Gaza City's Edge

Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have intensified, with tanks reaching the outskirts of Gaza City. The incursions have isolated areas such as Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, leading to evacuations. Gaza's health ministry reports numerous casualties, with severe shortages in basic necessities exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:42 IST
Intensified Raids: Israeli Forces Reach Gaza City's Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has expanded its operations into northern Gaza, as tanks advanced to the periphery of Gaza City, according to local residents. The intensified raids have particularly affected the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of numerous families.

Residents report that Israeli forces have effectively cut off Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya from the rest of Gaza City. Access has been restricted, leaving families from these towns to evacuate only with permission. The eight-day-old incursions have reportedly led to dozens of Palestinian deaths, with many casualties still unaccounted for amid rubble and blocked roads.

Throughout social media, Jabalia residents are expressing resolve, stating, 'We will not leave, we die, and we don't leave.' The conflict continues to escalate alongside a concurrent Israeli campaign in southern Lebanon. Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens with shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, compelling many to remain trapped in their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024