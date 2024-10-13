Intensified Raids: Israeli Forces Reach Gaza City's Edge

The Israeli military has expanded its operations into northern Gaza, as tanks advanced to the periphery of Gaza City, according to local residents. The intensified raids have particularly affected the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of numerous families.

Residents report that Israeli forces have effectively cut off Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya from the rest of Gaza City. Access has been restricted, leaving families from these towns to evacuate only with permission. The eight-day-old incursions have reportedly led to dozens of Palestinian deaths, with many casualties still unaccounted for amid rubble and blocked roads.

Throughout social media, Jabalia residents are expressing resolve, stating, 'We will not leave, we die, and we don't leave.' The conflict continues to escalate alongside a concurrent Israeli campaign in southern Lebanon. Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens with shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, compelling many to remain trapped in their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)