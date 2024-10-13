Manhunt Intensifies for Accused in High-Profile Murder Case

A massive manhunt is underway as Mumbai Police intensify their search for an accused in the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The former Maharashtra minister was gunned down outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday night.

Authorities have already arrested two individuals, yet they suspect the perpetration of the crime involved additional accomplices. A joint police team from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh is scouring areas in MP's Ujjain and Omkareshwar districts for the suspect, who remains elusive.

In efforts to crack the case, 15 police teams have been deployed across Maharashtra. Investigators are also probing who might have provided the suspects with logistical support, as two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)