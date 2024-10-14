Left Menu

Chhatarpur Disturbing Incident: Minors Paraded Over Theft Allegations

Two individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have been charged for tying and parading three minors, suspected of theft, following the viral video of the incident. Legal actions are underway against the accused, Kailash Dwivedi, Dev Parmar, and others, with several charges filed including sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:32 IST
  • India

In a disturbing event in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, authorities have recorded charges against two individuals accused of publicly shaming three minors over theft suspicions. This comes after a video depicting the minors, bound and paraded, stirred public outrage on social media.

The incident unfolded in Harpalpur town, Chhatarpur district, with police initially registering a theft case against the minors. However, following a viral video and a complaint from one of the juveniles, Kailash Dwivedi and Dev Parmar, along with unidentified associates, now face multiple legal charges.

The accused are booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including committing an obscene act and wrongful confinement, alongside violations of the Juvenile Justice Act. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel the full extent of this distressing episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

