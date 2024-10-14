Tension Flares Over Vandalism at Secunderabad Temple

Tension simmered in Secunderabad on Monday when an idol at the Muthyalamma temple was found damaged, causing a large gathering of people demanding strict action against the culprits.

The police took one person into custody as investigations into the vandalism continued. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the site, urging a comprehensive probe into the incident.

'I demand a thorough inquiry into it and punishment for those responsible. It is the state government's responsibility to ensure the security of Hindu temples,' Reddy asserted. A significant police presence was noted near the temple to maintain order.

