Tension Flares Over Vandalism at Secunderabad Temple
In Secunderabad, tension escalated following the vandalism of an idol at the Muthyalamma temple. A suspect is in custody, and further investigations are underway. Local and political leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, have demanded a thorough investigation and heightened security for Hindu temples.
- Country:
- India
Tension simmered in Secunderabad on Monday when an idol at the Muthyalamma temple was found damaged, causing a large gathering of people demanding strict action against the culprits.
The police took one person into custody as investigations into the vandalism continued. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the site, urging a comprehensive probe into the incident.
'I demand a thorough inquiry into it and punishment for those responsible. It is the state government's responsibility to ensure the security of Hindu temples,' Reddy asserted. A significant police presence was noted near the temple to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Secunderabad
- temple
- vandalism
- idol
- Muthyalamma
- Kishan Reddy
- investigation
- Hindu
- security
- police
ALSO READ
Congress and National Conference Concede Defeat Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Elections: G Kishan Reddy
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Under Investigation