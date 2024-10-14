Left Menu

Tension Flares Over Vandalism at Secunderabad Temple

In Secunderabad, tension escalated following the vandalism of an idol at the Muthyalamma temple. A suspect is in custody, and further investigations are underway. Local and political leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, have demanded a thorough investigation and heightened security for Hindu temples.

Tension Flares Over Vandalism at Secunderabad Temple
Tension simmered in Secunderabad on Monday when an idol at the Muthyalamma temple was found damaged, causing a large gathering of people demanding strict action against the culprits.

The police took one person into custody as investigations into the vandalism continued. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the site, urging a comprehensive probe into the incident.

'I demand a thorough inquiry into it and punishment for those responsible. It is the state government's responsibility to ensure the security of Hindu temples,' Reddy asserted. A significant police presence was noted near the temple to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

