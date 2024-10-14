Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Ernakulam
A family of four was tragically found dead in their home in Ernakulam district. Suspected as a case of suicide due to financial hardship, the incident involves two school teachers and their children. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.
In a heart-wrenching discovery, a family of four was found dead in their residence in Ernakulam district on Monday. The incident, which took place in the Chottanikkara area, has left the local community in shock.
The bodies of the couple, both school teachers, along with their 12-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter, were found in their home. Locals alerted the police after noticing the couple's absence from work, which subsequently led to the grim discovery.
Preliminary reports indicate that the deaths may be due to suicide linked to financial troubles. However, authorities emphasize the need for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the true circumstances, particularly concerning the children's deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
