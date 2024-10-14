Washington's Climate Commitment: A Battleground Over Carbon Pricing

A groundbreaking climate law in Washington state, designed to limit carbon emissions and generate billions for environmental programs, might be overturned by voters this autumn, despite being enacted less than two years ago.

The Climate Commitment Act, hailed as one of the nation's most progressive climate measures, faces backlash from conservatives who argue it has exacerbated energy and gas prices, placing Washington among the states with the highest fuel costs. The legislation's goal is to reduce emissions to nearly half of 1990 levels by 2030.

Under the law, businesses generating at least 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide or equivalent emissions must purchase allowances, each representing 1 metric ton of pollution. As the number of allowances declines annually, companies are encouraged to reduce their emissions.

