Left Menu

Punjab Congress Seeks Postponement of Panchayat Polls Amid Irregularity Allegations

The Punjab Congress has called for a three-week postponement of the upcoming panchayat elections, citing irregularities in the nomination process and concerns over potential vote counting fraud. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa led a delegation to the state election commissioner to address these issues, emphasizing the need for fair electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:45 IST
Punjab Congress Seeks Postponement of Panchayat Polls Amid Irregularity Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over alleged irregularities, the Punjab Congress has urged the postponement of the panchayat elections scheduled for October 15. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa met with the Punjab State Election Commissioner in a bid to delay the polls by three weeks, highlighting discrepancies in the nomination process.

Bajwa, speaking to the press, claimed that numerous candidates backed by the opposition were unjustly disqualified and were not provided with the necessary no-objection certificates required for nomination submissions. He also noted that some affected individuals have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for redressal.

Further accusations were leveled against the ruling AAP, with Bajwa alleging the production of fake ballot papers intended to manipulate the election outcome. He also called for holograms on ballot papers to prevent potential electoral fraud during the counting process, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024