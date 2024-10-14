Punjab Congress Seeks Postponement of Panchayat Polls Amid Irregularity Allegations

Amid growing concerns over alleged irregularities, the Punjab Congress has urged the postponement of the panchayat elections scheduled for October 15. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa met with the Punjab State Election Commissioner in a bid to delay the polls by three weeks, highlighting discrepancies in the nomination process.

Bajwa, speaking to the press, claimed that numerous candidates backed by the opposition were unjustly disqualified and were not provided with the necessary no-objection certificates required for nomination submissions. He also noted that some affected individuals have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for redressal.

Further accusations were leveled against the ruling AAP, with Bajwa alleging the production of fake ballot papers intended to manipulate the election outcome. He also called for holograms on ballot papers to prevent potential electoral fraud during the counting process, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)