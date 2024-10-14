Kabrono Chief Applauds NPP for Development Projects in Banda Constituency

Traditional Leader Highlights Major Achievements Under Kufuor and Akufo-Addo Governments

Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II, Chief of Kabrono in the Banda Traditional Area, has praised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for consistently delivering development projects to the Banda Constituency. Although Banda, located in the Bono Region, has traditionally voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since its creation in 2012, the Chief expressed gratitude for the numerous projects implemented by the NPP governments of President John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on behalf of the Banda Traditional Council during a visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, the Chief recalled the NPP’s instrumental role in realizing the long-awaited Bui Dam project, which was originally planned by Kwame Nkrumah but delayed due to his overthrow. "Fortunately, President Kufuor came and we told him about it, and it materialized. So, we had the Bui Dam project here, initiated by the NPP under Kufuor's government, which opened up this area," he remarked.

Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II also highlighted improvements in infrastructure under Kufuor’s leadership, including the first tarred road in the area and an extension of electricity. The Chief noted that this trend of development has continued under President Akufo-Addo, who further expanded the Bui Dam with solar power and facilitated the construction of a second tarred road and a cashew processing factory.

The Chief emphasized the ongoing development projects initiated under Akufo-Addo’s administration, including the construction of eight durbar grounds and an astro-turf, facilitated by the Middle Belt Development Authority. While appealing to Dr. Bawumia to ensure the completion of ongoing projects, he expressed support for Joe Dankwa, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate, whom he praised as "development-oriented."

Nana Sekyemme Sinapem II also appealed for a hospital to be built under the government's Agenda 111 project to improve access to healthcare in Banda. In response, Dr. Bawumia assured the Chief of his commitment to addressing these concerns and continuing the NPP's focus on national development, promising that as President, he would remain accountable to the people.

The Banda Traditional Council’s commendation of the NPP underscores the party’s developmental achievements in a traditionally NDC-voting region.