Supreme Court's Ultimatum: Demolish to Preserve Taj Trapezium Zone

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning on Monday to the authorities involved in projects within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), highlighting the necessity of reforestation after cutting down trees. This directive comes amid concerns for preserving the environmental and historical integrity of the area encompassing the Taj Mahal and surrounding districts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasized the need to comply with the compulsory afforestation mandate, threatening to restore lands to their original status if the orders are ignored. This decision affected the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's project, which involved felling thousands of trees for a rail bypass.

The court's ultimatum extends to other agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India, cautioning that non-compliance could lead to contempt charges and hefty financial penalties. The bench underscored its commitment to uphold environmental regulations to protect India's valued heritage sites.

