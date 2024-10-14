Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Increases Financial Aid for Women Significantly

Jharkhand's cabinet has approved an increase in financial assistance for women, raising the amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 annually. The aid, part of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, targets 50 lakh beneficiaries and implicates an additional financial burden of Rs 9,000 crore annually.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:10 IST
The Jharkhand cabinet has endorsed a significant enhancement in financial support for women, upping annual aid from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000.

This measure, under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, aims to benefit 50 lakh women starting December 2024, introducing an additional Rs 9,000 crore financial demand.

An electoral promise from the BJP pledges Rs 25,000 annually if victorious. The cabinet's decision underscores a broader economic strategy for empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

