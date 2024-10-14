Jharkhand Cabinet Increases Financial Aid for Women Significantly

The Jharkhand cabinet has endorsed a significant enhancement in financial support for women, upping annual aid from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000.

This measure, under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, aims to benefit 50 lakh women starting December 2024, introducing an additional Rs 9,000 crore financial demand.

An electoral promise from the BJP pledges Rs 25,000 annually if victorious. The cabinet's decision underscores a broader economic strategy for empowering women.

(With inputs from agencies.)