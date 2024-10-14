Left Menu

French Researcher Sentenced in Russia: A Diplomatic Clash Over Foreign Agent Laws

French researcher Laurent Vinatier was sentenced to three years in a Russian prison for breaking 'foreign agent' laws. Arrested in June, he was accused of collecting intelligence for foreign entities. France deems his detention arbitrary, with President Macron denying any espionage involvement by the French state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST
French Researcher Sentenced in Russia: A Diplomatic Clash Over Foreign Agent Laws

French researcher Laurent Vinatier has been sentenced to three years in a Russian prison. This verdict, delivered by a Moscow court, comes after his arrest in June. Accused of violating 'foreign agent' laws, Vinatier was found guilty of gathering military intelligence valuable to foreign entities.

Before the sentencing, Vinatier expressed his love for Russia, apologized for the legal infraction, and recited poetry by Alexander Pushkin. Despite his plea, the court opted for imprisonment over a potential fine, ignoring the defense's request for leniency.

The French government has described Vinatier's detention as arbitrary. President Emmanuel Macron stated that Vinatier did not work for the French government, suggesting his arrest might be part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Vinatier's colleagues from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue vouch for his integrity as a scholar engaged in legitimate research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024