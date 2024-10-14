French researcher Laurent Vinatier has been sentenced to three years in a Russian prison. This verdict, delivered by a Moscow court, comes after his arrest in June. Accused of violating 'foreign agent' laws, Vinatier was found guilty of gathering military intelligence valuable to foreign entities.

Before the sentencing, Vinatier expressed his love for Russia, apologized for the legal infraction, and recited poetry by Alexander Pushkin. Despite his plea, the court opted for imprisonment over a potential fine, ignoring the defense's request for leniency.

The French government has described Vinatier's detention as arbitrary. President Emmanuel Macron stated that Vinatier did not work for the French government, suggesting his arrest might be part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow. Vinatier's colleagues from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue vouch for his integrity as a scholar engaged in legitimate research.

(With inputs from agencies.)