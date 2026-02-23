Espionage Tensions: Poland Detains Belarusian Suspect

Poland has detained a Belarusian national, Pavlov T., for allegedly conducting espionage on behalf of Minsk's military intelligence, according to Polish prosecutors. This move comes as Warsaw remains vigilant against Russian and Belarusian efforts to destabilize countries supporting Ukraine.

Relations between Warsaw and Minsk have further deteriorated since Russia, a Belarusian ally, invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Prosecutors stated that Pavlov T. has been charged with gathering intelligence across NATO allies, including Poland, Germany, and Lithuania, and reconnoitering critical infrastructure crucial to Poland and NATO's defense.

Pavlov T. has been in detention for three months, with potential sentencing of at least five years if convicted. The Belarusian embassy in Warsaw did not respond to requests for comment.

