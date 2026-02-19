Cyber Espionage: Arrests Made in Indian Navy Data Leak

Authorities in Udupi have detained a fourth individual in a case concerning a possible leak of confidential Indian Navy information to Pakistan. The recent arrest of 21-year-old Alif Islam brings the total to four in a tightening net around the accused group.

Islam, hailing from West Bengal but living in Kerala, was allegedly involved in the unauthorized sharing of a list detailing identification numbers of naval vessels. This breach reportedly occurred via WhatsApp and Facebook, with suspects having Pakistani connections.

The case, registered at Malpe police station in 2025, saw the earlier apprehension of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, followed by another from Gujarat. With one more suspect and a Facebook page operator unaccounted for, police are intensifying their efforts, while also probing Islam's possible foreign links.

(With inputs from agencies.)