Left Menu

Cyber Espionage: Arrests Made in Indian Navy Data Leak

Udupi police have apprehended Alif Islam in connection with an alleged Indian Navy data leak to Pakistan. Islam's arrest brings the total number of detained individuals to four, with one suspect and a Facebook page operator still at large. Investigations regarding potential international ties are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:52 IST
Cyber Espionage: Arrests Made in Indian Navy Data Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Udupi have detained a fourth individual in a case concerning a possible leak of confidential Indian Navy information to Pakistan. The recent arrest of 21-year-old Alif Islam brings the total to four in a tightening net around the accused group.

Islam, hailing from West Bengal but living in Kerala, was allegedly involved in the unauthorized sharing of a list detailing identification numbers of naval vessels. This breach reportedly occurred via WhatsApp and Facebook, with suspects having Pakistani connections.

The case, registered at Malpe police station in 2025, saw the earlier apprehension of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, followed by another from Gujarat. With one more suspect and a Facebook page operator unaccounted for, police are intensifying their efforts, while also probing Islam's possible foreign links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026