Unraveling the Nexus: Lawrence Bishnoi's Web of Crime and Terror

Lawrence Bishnoi, a central figure in the gangster-terror network, has been named in a series of high-profile investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His connections with the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International and involvement in arms and ammunition smuggling from Pakistan underscore the gravity of his criminal activities.

At 31, Bishnoi remains at the epicenter of investigations, accused in several sensational crimes, including the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Despite being incarcerated, he continues to manipulate his vast network of henchmen and sharpshooters, extending his criminal reach across many Indian states, notably in the North and Western regions.

Efforts by NIA to dismantle Bishnoi's syndicate highlight his role in facilitating seamless communication among gang members, even those behind bars. This network is connected to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and involved in multiple incidents, including an RPG attack on Punjab State Intelligence headquarters. The agency's comprehensive crackdown, including property seizures, aims to curtail the operations of Bishnoi's terror-crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)