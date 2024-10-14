Left Menu

Mizoram's Battle Against Substance Abuse Intensifies

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced intensified efforts by the Zoram People's Movement government to combat drug and substance abuse. From January to October 2023, 61 drug-related deaths have occurred, predominantly due to heroin. The state's excise department has seized substantial quantities of drugs and arrested over 5,000 involved individuals.

Updated: 14-10-2024 20:34 IST
Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, declared an unwavering commitment by his state government to tackle drug and substance abuse. During a briefing with the state's excise and narcotics department, he highlighted ongoing strategies initiated by the Zoram People's Movement since its inception in December.

According to data accessed by PTI, from January to mid-October, 61 individuals, including eight women, succumbed to drug abuse, primarily heroin. Lalduhoma praised both the excise department and NGOs for their relentless efforts in combating these issues, and deliberated with officials on potential amendments to the state's liquor laws.

The department reported seizing over 37 kilograms of heroin and 122 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets this year alone. Additionally, they intercepted 546 kilograms of cannabis, thousands of tablets, and vast amounts of alcoholic beverages, leading to the arrests of 5,499 individuals. The state's battle against drugs dates back to its first heroin-related death in 1984, accumulating significant fatalities since then, with spasmo-proxyvon being the major killer until heroin took over in 2005.

