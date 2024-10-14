Kerala Assembly Stands Against Wakf Act Amendment

The Kerala Assembly has taken a firm stand against the central government's proposed amendments to the Wakf Act, passing a resolution on Monday condemning the move. The resolution, introduced by State Minister V Abdurahiman, argues that the proposed changes threaten the nation's constitutional values.

Central to the Assembly's opposition is the belief that the bill, currently under the Joint Parliamentary Committee's review, fundamentally violates principles of federalism and democracy. The proposed amendments would centralize authority, stripping states of their legislative rights concerning Wakf affairs, the resolution contends.

The Assembly's resolution also highlights concerns about democracy within the Wakf institutions, citing proposed changes which would exclude elected members in favor of appointed ones. It appeals to the central government to retract the contested amendment, underscoring a unified state opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)