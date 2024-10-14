Left Menu

Justice Gavai Praises Government's Support for Supreme Court Expansion

Senior Supreme Court judge B R Gavai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 800 crore for the Supreme Court's new expansion project. Highlighting the importance of the right to justice, he emphasized the need for speedy, efficient, and affordable justice, supported by modern infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:05 IST
Justice Gavai Praises Government's Support for Supreme Court Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's judicial system, Senior Supreme Court judge B R Gavai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving Rs 800 crore towards the Supreme Court's expansion project. The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building.

Justice Gavai underscored the Constitution's recognition of justice as a fundamental right, emphasizing the importance of providing speedy and affordable access. He praised the state-of-the-art facilities of the new structure in enhancing judicial efficiency for citizens.

The event witnessed support from Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and esteemed officials. Justice Gavai lauded contributions from the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Council of India, dubbing them as integral to the judiciary's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024