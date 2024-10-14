Justice Gavai Praises Government's Support for Supreme Court Expansion

In a significant development for India's judicial system, Senior Supreme Court judge B R Gavai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving Rs 800 crore towards the Supreme Court's expansion project. The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building.

Justice Gavai underscored the Constitution's recognition of justice as a fundamental right, emphasizing the importance of providing speedy and affordable access. He praised the state-of-the-art facilities of the new structure in enhancing judicial efficiency for citizens.

The event witnessed support from Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and esteemed officials. Justice Gavai lauded contributions from the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Council of India, dubbing them as integral to the judiciary's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)