Supreme Court Upholds Fundamental Rights with Duty Caveat
The Supreme Court reiterated the notion of exercising fundamental rights with responsibility, asserting there is no such thing as 'fundamental right on a platter.' The remark came during the hearing of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's case, allowing him to continue 'The Ranveer Show' subject to ethical guidelines.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized the responsibility attached to fundamental rights, stating they aren't provided 'on a platter.' This doctrine was reiterated while hearing a case concerning podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that enjoying rights also means fulfilling certain duties. Their remarks underscored the judiciary's stance on balancing freedom with accountability.
Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, had previously faced legal issues for comments made during a YouTube appearance. He was now permitted to resume his podcast under conditions of maintaining 'morality and decency' for all audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Shields Podcaster Amid Obscenity Row: A Legal Tussle on Morality
Supreme Court Halts Top Podcaster's Shows Amid Obscenity Charges
Supreme Court Criticizes Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for Plagiarism
Controversy Surrounds Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks on YouTube Show
Kerala ASHA Workers' Protest: Political Allegations and Burdened Responsibilities