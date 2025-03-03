Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Fundamental Rights with Duty Caveat

The Supreme Court reiterated the notion of exercising fundamental rights with responsibility, asserting there is no such thing as 'fundamental right on a platter.' The remark came during the hearing of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's case, allowing him to continue 'The Ranveer Show' subject to ethical guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized the responsibility attached to fundamental rights, stating they aren't provided 'on a platter.' This doctrine was reiterated while hearing a case concerning podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that enjoying rights also means fulfilling certain duties. Their remarks underscored the judiciary's stance on balancing freedom with accountability.

Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, had previously faced legal issues for comments made during a YouTube appearance. He was now permitted to resume his podcast under conditions of maintaining 'morality and decency' for all audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

