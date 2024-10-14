Left Menu

Indian Committee to Discuss Foiled U.S. Murder Plot in Washington

An Indian investigative committee will meet U.S. officials in Washington to discuss a foiled murder plot against activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The inquiry, prompted by a U.S. claim, involves an unnamed Indian intelligence official. This meeting is amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over similar incidents.

Updated: 14-10-2024 22:44 IST
Indian Committee to Discuss Foiled U.S. Murder Plot in Washington
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian government committee will meet with U.S. officials in Washington to discuss a thwarted murder plot against prominent activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, according to the U.S. State Department. The investigation involves claims from the U.S. Justice Department linking an unnamed Indian intelligence official to the assassination plan.

The Enquiry Committee, actively investigating the case, is scheduled to engage with U.S. authorities on October 15th to exchange information and receive updates on the ongoing U.S. case. India's response to the allegations, announced in November 2023, has been limited, and the embassy in Washington has not commented on the matter.

This diplomatic visit occurs at a time of heightened tensions with Canada over a separate incident involving the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian authorities are investigating allegations of Indian government involvement, which India has consistently denied, leading to recent diplomatic withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

