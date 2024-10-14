Left Menu

Poisoned Diplomacy: The Skripal Incident and Its Global Ripples

Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal believes President Vladimir Putin ordered the Novichok poisoning that also affected his daughter and a UK woman. The poisoning sparked significant diplomatic tensions, with Russia denying involvement despite accusations by the UK. An inquiry seeks to uncover the truth, amid calls for Putin’s testimony.

The ongoing inquiry into the Novichok poisoning incident revealed that former double agent Sergei Skripal suspects Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating his attempted murder. This assertion was shared during the inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who unintentionally fell victim to the nerve agent.

The Skripal poisoning incident, which occurred in Salisbury, England, in March 2018, led to widespread diplomatic fallout between Russia and Western nations. The UK government maintains that Russian agents, authorized by the Kremlin, executed the attack. Despite repeated denials from Russia, the diplomatic tensions have persisted.

As the inquiry unfolds, lawyers have called for Putin to testify, with allegations suggesting Russian military intelligence officers carried out the attack. The inquiry is set to examine sensitive information relating to Skripal's connections with UK intelligence, shedding light on the complex geopolitical ramifications of the incident.

