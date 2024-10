Record Chinese Military Drills Heighten Regional Tensions

Taiwan's defence ministry reported a record-breaking rise in Chinese military aircraft activity, with 153 warplanes participating in exercises near the island. This uptick follows a Taiwanese National Day speech that Beijing criticized, prompting China to conduct the one-day 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills as a warning against what it calls 'separatist acts'.

The drills have raised alarms beyond Taiwan, with Premier Cho Jung-tai expressing concerns about regional destabilization. 'Any drills without prior warning will cause great disturbance to peace and stability in the entire region,' he stated in Taipei, emphasizing the broader implications for international navigational rights and territories.

In response, international allies including the United States, have condemned these actions as 'irresponsible' and 'disproportionate'. Taiwan, rejecting Beijing's territorial claims, argued that China's aggressive maneuvers have only strengthened global support for Taipei against China's expansionist policy in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)