KAMANDAG Military Drills Fortify U.S.-Philippines Alliance

The United States and Philippine armed forces have launched extensive joint exercises, dubbed KAMANDAG, alongside key allies, highlighting a significant military cooperation effort within the region. These drills commenced on Tuesday and are set to continue until October 25, involving American and Filipino troops in the Philippines.

With more than 2,000 troops taking part, the exercises will feature island-based amphibious landings, live-fire training, and humanitarian aid tasks. The drills arrive on the heels of China's recent war games around Taiwan, which have heightened regional tensions.

Allies such as Australia, Britain, Japan, and South Korea are also participating, strengthening military bonds and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Major General Arturo Rojas highlighted the goal of these exercises as not just defense preparedness but also enhancing trust and partnership.

