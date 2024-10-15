KAMANDAG Military Drills Fortify U.S.-Philippines Alliance
The U.S. and Philippines armed forces have commenced large-scale joint exercises, named KAMANDAG, with allies including Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The exercises, which will end on October 25, aim to enhance defense cooperation and peace in the Indo-Pacific amid tensions with China.
- Country:
- Philippines
The United States and Philippine armed forces have launched extensive joint exercises, dubbed KAMANDAG, alongside key allies, highlighting a significant military cooperation effort within the region. These drills commenced on Tuesday and are set to continue until October 25, involving American and Filipino troops in the Philippines.
With more than 2,000 troops taking part, the exercises will feature island-based amphibious landings, live-fire training, and humanitarian aid tasks. The drills arrive on the heels of China's recent war games around Taiwan, which have heightened regional tensions.
Allies such as Australia, Britain, Japan, and South Korea are also participating, strengthening military bonds and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Major General Arturo Rojas highlighted the goal of these exercises as not just defense preparedness but also enhancing trust and partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Approves $567M in Defense Aid for Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions
China, HK stocks extend rally on further stimulus cheer
China's Factory Woes: Fifth Month of Decline Amid Weak Demand
China's Economic Hurdles: Factory Activity Shrinks and Services Sector Slows
China Stocks Surge Amid New Economic Stimulus Measures