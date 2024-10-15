Left Menu

KAMANDAG Military Drills Fortify U.S.-Philippines Alliance

The U.S. and Philippines armed forces have commenced large-scale joint exercises, named KAMANDAG, with allies including Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The exercises, which will end on October 25, aim to enhance defense cooperation and peace in the Indo-Pacific amid tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:05 IST
KAMANDAG Military Drills Fortify U.S.-Philippines Alliance
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The United States and Philippine armed forces have launched extensive joint exercises, dubbed KAMANDAG, alongside key allies, highlighting a significant military cooperation effort within the region. These drills commenced on Tuesday and are set to continue until October 25, involving American and Filipino troops in the Philippines.

With more than 2,000 troops taking part, the exercises will feature island-based amphibious landings, live-fire training, and humanitarian aid tasks. The drills arrive on the heels of China's recent war games around Taiwan, which have heightened regional tensions.

Allies such as Australia, Britain, Japan, and South Korea are also participating, strengthening military bonds and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Major General Arturo Rojas highlighted the goal of these exercises as not just defense preparedness but also enhancing trust and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024