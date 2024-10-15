Italy's Strategic Defense Moves in Lebanon: PM Meloni Calls for Security

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced plans to visit Lebanon, calling for protective measures for Italian troops following attacks on UN peacekeepers amid the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Italy's troops are part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission, providing essential support in maintaining regional stability.

The United Nations Security Council expressed concern earlier this week after several incidents targeting UN peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon. The council has urged all involved parties to ensure the safety of UNIFIL personnel. Meloni criticized the actions of Israeli forces as unwarranted and described them as a violation of a UN resolution aimed at pacifying the Hezbollah-Israel hostilities.

In a speech to lawmakers, Meloni reiterated Italy's condemnation of the attacks and underscored the need to enhance the capabilities of both UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces. Recalling past hostilities in the region, she emphasized the importance of security for Italian troops and expressed solidarity with Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

