Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India-Canada Dispute Over Sikh Separatist's Killing

The ongoing diplomatic rift between India and Canada has intensified following accusations that Indian government agents were involved in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, has hinted at potential sanctions against India, emphasizing that 'everything is on the table.'

Despite Canada's firm assertions, India has categorically denied these allegations, dismissing any connection between its agents and criminal gangs in Canada. This exchange of dismissals and accusations has led to India expelling six Canadian diplomats, marking a significant diplomatic severance.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has insisted that evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police suggests Indian government involvement in activities threatening Canadian safety. Meanwhile, Indian sources continue to refute these claims, labeling Canada's approach as baseless and oversimplified accusations towards India.

(With inputs from agencies.)