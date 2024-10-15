Left Menu

Uganda National Kiswahili Council Bill Faces Further Delay as Ministries Disagree on Oversight

Speaker Anita Among directed both ministries to present a harmonized position on the Bill by Wednesday before its Second Reading.

Updated: 15-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:00 IST
Speaker Among urged both ministers to resolve the matter, emphasizing the importance of a clear position to avoid complications in implementing the Bill. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Uganda

The consideration of the Uganda National Kiswahili Council Bill, 2023, was postponed for the second time during a plenary session on Monday, October 14, 2024, due to disagreements between the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development. Speaker Anita Among directed both ministries to present a harmonized position on the Bill by Wednesday before its Second Reading.

The delay stems from conflicting claims over which ministry should oversee the proposed Kiswahili Council. Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, Minister of State for Gender, argued that her ministry is responsible for the Bill based on constitutional provisions, while Hon. Peter Ogwang, representing the Ministry of Education, stated that language education falls under his ministry’s jurisdiction.

Speaker Among urged both ministers to resolve the matter, emphasizing the importance of a clear position to avoid complications in implementing the Bill. Concerns were also raised by opposition leaders and other legislators regarding the necessity and ownership of the Kiswahili Council, with calls for clarity on the ministry in charge.

Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, criticized the lack of clarity and discrepancies in the Bill's sponsorship, noting that it had been presented unsigned. He warned that if passed in its current form, it could face legal challenges.

Several MPs questioned the need for a dedicated Kiswahili Council, pointing out that other languages taught in Ugandan schools, such as Luganda, Ateso, and foreign languages like French and German, do not have similar councils. Some, including Hon. Elijah Okupa and Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu, suggested making Kiswahili a compulsory subject in schools instead of establishing a new council.

Despite differing views, the Bill aims to establish the Uganda National Kiswahili Council to promote and regulate Kiswahili, which was declared Uganda’s second official language under Article 6(2) of the Constitution. The council would link with local governments and manage funds for Kiswahili language promotion.

The Speaker has mandated that both ministries return with a unified stance to facilitate the progression of the Bill and avoid further delays.

 

