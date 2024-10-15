Town on Edge: Communal Tensions Disrupt Daily Life in Maharajganj

Markets in Maharajganj town of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, stayed closed for a second consecutive day as police and security personnel maintained a heavy presence following communal violence.

On Sunday, during a Durga idol immersion procession, a 22-year-old was killed, and several others were injured, triggering severe unrest. In response, authorities arrested several individuals and continued their security crackdown.

Internet services were temporarily suspended to curb misinformation, but with traffic resuming between Bahraich and Sitapur, local officials assure that normalcy is returning to the troubled area.

