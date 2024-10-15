Mbappe's Reputation Under Scrutiny Amid Rape Allegations

In a swirl of controversy, French football icon Kylian Mbappe finds himself amid serious allegations. A Swedish investigation into an alleged rape incident in Stockholm has commenced, though no official suspects have been named.

Media outlets, referencing anonymous sources, claim the 25-year-old is implicated. Mbappe has vehemently denied the accusations, dubbing them 'slanderous' and 'false.'

The incident allegedly occurred during a private trip last week, with a police report surfacing subsequently. The matter remains under investigation, prompting widespread discussion and concern across international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)