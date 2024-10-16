Left Menu

Mumbai Flights Bomb Threat: The Social Media Scare Unfolds

The Mumbai police have summoned a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, for questioning over bomb threats on social media targeting three international flights. Despite diversions and delays for security checks, nothing suspicious was found. The threats were posted on X, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mumbai police have summoned a teenager, his father, and another individual from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh to participate in questioning related to bomb threats made on social media against three international flights. Despite causing diversions and long delays, no suspicious items were found aboard the flights.

The threats, posted on the micro-blogging site X, targeted an Air India flight to New York and two IndiGo flights to Muscat and Jeddah. The Air India flight was diverted and rescheduled in New Delhi, while authorities delayed the other two flights for several hours for thorough security checks.

Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg stated that the tweet linked to the threats originated in their jurisdiction. Collaborative efforts by local police and cyber cells have resulted in the collection of relevant electronic data, while a police team from Mumbai has taken steps to issue formal notices for the suspects to appear for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

