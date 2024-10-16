Escalating Tensions: Israeli Air Strikes Deepen Lebanon Crisis
An Israeli air strike on Lebanon's southern town of Nabatieh killed six, including the mayor. With escalating regional tensions, the airstrikes spurred international concern and a call for ceasefire. Despite U.S. objections, Israel continues its military campaign, affecting Lebanese civilians and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
An Israeli air strike targeting Nabatieh in southern Lebanon resulted in six fatalities, including the town's mayor, according to two security sources. This strike, which hit the provincial capital, occurred despite U.S. warnings about the escalating death toll and fears of regional conflict spreading even wider.
Earlier in the day, Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs without warning, causing explosions and smoke to rise from different neighborhoods. These activities occurred after Israel issued an evacuation order early Wednesday, though only one building was specified in the order.
The Israeli military has consistently launched strikes in southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, citing attacks on Hezbollah's arms caches. These actions have prompted debate over the humanitarian impact, with U.N. and European entities reacting cautiously to the developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian Ambassador Skeptical About Ceasefire with Israel
IDF Targets Hezbollah Strongholds in Southern Lebanon with Precision Raids
Iran Rebukes Israel's Labeling of Hezbollah as Terrorist Group, Calls for Middle East Peace
Tension Escalates: Hezbollah Targets Israeli Troops in Metula
Intense Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon