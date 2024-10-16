North Korea's Alleged Role in Ukraine: Intercontinental Tensions Rise
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy claims North Korea supplies both weapons and personnel to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict. U.S. officials highlight possible implications for North Korea-Russia defense ties, while Moscow and Pyongyang deny such accusations, despite intentions to bolster military cooperation.
In a recent address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted that North Korea is covertly supporting Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to Ukraine's intelligence service, North Korea has supplied both weapons and personnel to Russia, marking its de facto involvement alongside Moscow against Kyiv.
Zelenskiy's allegations, which the Kremlin dismisses as 'fake news,' suggest that North Korea is sending workers to Russian factories and military personnel to reinforce Russia's army. The Ukrainian President called this a significant indicator of North Korea's implicit alliance with Russia.
On the international front, U.S. officials, including White House spokesperson Sean Savett, note that such involvement by North Korean troops could escalate defense ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army's Indo-Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, highlighted potential strategic advantages for North Korea, should its personnel gain real-time combat experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- North Korea
- Zelenskiy
- war
- allegations
- defense
- military
- intelligence
- Pyongyang
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
US Defense Secretary Discusses Targeted Ground Strikes with Israel
Chinese Military Boosts Combat Readiness in South China Sea
Chinese Military Escalates South China Sea Patrols Amid Rising Tensions
Ukraine's Defense Takes Down Russian Drones
UPDATE 1-US bomber set to participate in South Korea military parade, drawing ire of North