Left Menu

North Korea's Alleged Role in Ukraine: Intercontinental Tensions Rise

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy claims North Korea supplies both weapons and personnel to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict. U.S. officials highlight possible implications for North Korea-Russia defense ties, while Moscow and Pyongyang deny such accusations, despite intentions to bolster military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:35 IST
North Korea's Alleged Role in Ukraine: Intercontinental Tensions Rise
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Flickr

In a recent address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted that North Korea is covertly supporting Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to Ukraine's intelligence service, North Korea has supplied both weapons and personnel to Russia, marking its de facto involvement alongside Moscow against Kyiv.

Zelenskiy's allegations, which the Kremlin dismisses as 'fake news,' suggest that North Korea is sending workers to Russian factories and military personnel to reinforce Russia's army. The Ukrainian President called this a significant indicator of North Korea's implicit alliance with Russia.

On the international front, U.S. officials, including White House spokesperson Sean Savett, note that such involvement by North Korean troops could escalate defense ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army's Indo-Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, highlighted potential strategic advantages for North Korea, should its personnel gain real-time combat experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024