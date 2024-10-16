North Korea's Alleged Role in Ukraine: Intercontinental Tensions Rise

In a recent address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted that North Korea is covertly supporting Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to Ukraine's intelligence service, North Korea has supplied both weapons and personnel to Russia, marking its de facto involvement alongside Moscow against Kyiv.

Zelenskiy's allegations, which the Kremlin dismisses as 'fake news,' suggest that North Korea is sending workers to Russian factories and military personnel to reinforce Russia's army. The Ukrainian President called this a significant indicator of North Korea's implicit alliance with Russia.

On the international front, U.S. officials, including White House spokesperson Sean Savett, note that such involvement by North Korean troops could escalate defense ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army's Indo-Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, highlighted potential strategic advantages for North Korea, should its personnel gain real-time combat experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)