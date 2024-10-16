Left Menu

European Union and Gulf Nations Engage in High-Stakes Summit Amid Middle East Turmoil

Leaders from the European Union and Gulf nations are convening for a significant summit to discuss various issues, including visa regulations, trade, and Middle Eastern turmoil. While this first-of-its-kind summit is anticipated to address numerous topics, it is expected to result mainly in general commitments for enhanced cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:46 IST
European Union and Gulf Nations Engage in High-Stakes Summit Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and Gulf nations convened an inaugural summit on Wednesday, aiming to navigate pressing issues like Middle Eastern unrest and the war in Ukraine.

Although the summit's duration was brief, covering topics such as visas, trade, and regional conflicts, significant advancements were unlikely beyond enhanced cooperation pledges.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emphasized readiness for joint efforts in tackling shared challenges, yet alignment, especially concerning Israel and Russia, remains elusive for EU and GCC members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024