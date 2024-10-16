European Union and Gulf Nations Engage in High-Stakes Summit Amid Middle East Turmoil

The European Union and Gulf nations convened an inaugural summit on Wednesday, aiming to navigate pressing issues like Middle Eastern unrest and the war in Ukraine.

Although the summit's duration was brief, covering topics such as visas, trade, and regional conflicts, significant advancements were unlikely beyond enhanced cooperation pledges.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emphasized readiness for joint efforts in tackling shared challenges, yet alignment, especially concerning Israel and Russia, remains elusive for EU and GCC members.

(With inputs from agencies.)