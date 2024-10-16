Left Menu

Kenya's Political Turmoil: Deputy President Faces Impeachment

Kenya's senate has initiated impeachment hearings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the National Assembly's vote to impeach him on 11 charges. Gachagua denies the accusations and claims the motion is politically motivated. The impeachment proceedings are deemed constitutional as political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:51 IST
In a significant political move, Kenya's senate has begun impeachment hearings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. This comes after the National Assembly voted last week to impeach him on 11 charges, including corruption and stirring ethnic division.

Gachagua has called the impeachment attempt a political lynching and denied all allegations, defending himself vocally as the proceedings opened. Despite his legal challenge, a court ruled the process could proceed, describing it as constitutional.

As political alliances shift, the hearing marks a crucial moment for Kenyan politics. The Senate needs a two-thirds majority to dismiss Gachagua, with the court expected to rule on the potential appointment of a new deputy later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

