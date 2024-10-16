Global Leadership Movements and Meetings: October to November Highlights

From October through November, the global stage is bustling with significant political and economic events. High-profile figures are making impactful visits, strengthening international alliances, and addressing pressing issues.

On October 16, Turkey will host Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani, while Finnish President Stubb meets Norway's leaders. Discussions center around regional security and energy cooperation.

Throughout these weeks, attention spans from NATO meetings in Brussels to World Food Day and pivotal summits in APEC and EU. These events signal a month rich with diplomatic engagements and strategic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)