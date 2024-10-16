Left Menu

Extradition Orders: Argentina's Connection to Brazil's 2023 Coup Plot

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the extradition of Brazilians in Argentina linked to a 2023 coup attempt. The coup followed President Lula's inauguration. Brazilians allegedly involved fled to Argentina, where some have been convicted and now face extradition requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:08 IST
Extradition Orders: Argentina's Connection to Brazil's 2023 Coup Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant development, Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has mandated the extradition of Brazilian citizens currently taking refuge in Argentina. These individuals are purportedly associated with a failed coup attempt that occurred in January 2023, shortly after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.

The coup attempt witnessed supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storming Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace, actions that were initially considered as a pretext for a possible military intervention. Following these events, Brazil's federal police initiated the extradition request, which is presently under consideration by the Justice Ministry.

Reports earlier this year indicated that between 50 and 100 of Bolsonaro's supporters escaped to Argentina. These individuals, already tried and sentenced by the Brazilian Supreme Court, are facing penalties of up to 17 years. The Brazilian authorities have sought assistance from Argentine police to ascertain their location and legal status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024