Extradition Orders: Argentina's Connection to Brazil's 2023 Coup Plot

In a significant development, Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has mandated the extradition of Brazilian citizens currently taking refuge in Argentina. These individuals are purportedly associated with a failed coup attempt that occurred in January 2023, shortly after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.

The coup attempt witnessed supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storming Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace, actions that were initially considered as a pretext for a possible military intervention. Following these events, Brazil's federal police initiated the extradition request, which is presently under consideration by the Justice Ministry.

Reports earlier this year indicated that between 50 and 100 of Bolsonaro's supporters escaped to Argentina. These individuals, already tried and sentenced by the Brazilian Supreme Court, are facing penalties of up to 17 years. The Brazilian authorities have sought assistance from Argentine police to ascertain their location and legal status.

(With inputs from agencies.)