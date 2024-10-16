Serbia Secures New Economic Framework with IMF

Serbia has secured an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), according to the lender's announcement on Wednesday.

The PCI is a non-financing instrument designed to enhance Serbia's economic policy development, as emphasized by the IMF.

However, the agreement remains contingent on approval by the IMF's executive board, underscoring its tentative status until official confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)