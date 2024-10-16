Serbia Secures New Economic Framework with IMF
Serbia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed on a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI). This non-financing tool aims to bolster Serbia's economic policies. The final agreement awaits approval from the IMF's executive board, marking a significant step in Serbia's economic strategy.
Serbia has secured an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), according to the lender's announcement on Wednesday.
The PCI is a non-financing instrument designed to enhance Serbia's economic policy development, as emphasized by the IMF.
However, the agreement remains contingent on approval by the IMF's executive board, underscoring its tentative status until official confirmation.
