World Bank Backs Serbia’s Gas Network With $600M for Decade of Energy Upgrades

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved $600 million for Serbia's Gas Sector Development Program, backing a 10-year effort to make the country's energy supply more secure, reliable and resilient. The funding will support critical gas infrastructure, changes to how the sector is governed and stronger institutions responsible for planning and managing the network. For households, businesses and industries that depend on dependable energy, the program addresses a practical concern: whether the infrastructure supplying their fuel can meet their needs and withstand disruptions.

New Pipelines and Storage at the Heart of the Program

Gas transmission bottlenecks and underground storage infrastructure are central to the planned investment, with work intended to strengthen Serbia's ability to move gas through its network and maintain a more dependable supply. Transmission pipelines carry gas to the places where it is needed, making their capacity and reliability important for industrial consumers and district heating companies serving homes and businesses. Underground storage provides flexibility in managing supplies as demand changes, giving the country another way to respond to pressure on its energy system. The program brings these infrastructure priorities together with improvements in governance, regulation and planning, recognising that a stronger network also needs institutions equipped to operate and oversee it.

First Phase Starts With the Trupale-Pojate Pipeline

The first phase will receive €170 million, equivalent to $195.5 million, to improve the security and reliability of Serbia's gas supply, starting with the Trupale-Pojate gas transmission pipeline. This financing will also support organisational development, institutional strengthening and technical capacity building, helping the bodies involved develop the skills and systems needed to deliver the investment. The wider program will use the World Bank's Multiphase Programmatic Approach, which structures support across several phases over the 10 years. Other development partners and private sector participants are expected to join the effort, although the announcement does not identify their contributions or set out financing commitments from them.

Gas Investment Fits Into Serbia's Energy Transition

Aisha Williams, the World Bank Group's Country Manager for Serbia, described natural gas as an important transition fuel as the country reduces its reliance on coal and oil products and expands alternative energy sources, including renewables. She identified households, businesses, industrial consumers and district heating companies across Serbia as the program's primary beneficiaries, linking improved energy security to economic growth, private sector activity and jobs. The investment forms part of broader World Bank Group support for a resilient and reliable energy system aligned with Serbia's energy development plan and future European Union accession goals. Its scope extends beyond construction, placing sector reforms and stronger regulatory and planning frameworks alongside the physical infrastructure needed to support that transition.