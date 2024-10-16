Left Menu

Alleged North Korean Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO has not confirmed claims of North Korean troops fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, but views them as troubling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused North Korea of sending personnel to support Russia, based on intelligence reports. The situation remains under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST
Alleged North Korean Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO has expressed concern over unconfirmed claims that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to NATO's head, Mark Rutte.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has alleged that North Korea is transferring personnel to bolster Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stated the information came from his intelligence agencies, emphasizing the serious nature of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024