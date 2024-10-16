Alleged North Korean Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
NATO has not confirmed claims of North Korean troops fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, but views them as troubling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused North Korea of sending personnel to support Russia, based on intelligence reports. The situation remains under scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO has expressed concern over unconfirmed claims that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to NATO's head, Mark Rutte.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has alleged that North Korea is transferring personnel to bolster Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy stated the information came from his intelligence agencies, emphasizing the serious nature of these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement