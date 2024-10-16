Supreme Court Demands Accountability for Illegal Delhi Tree Felling
The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi LG and DDA Chairperson to file a personal affidavit on actions taken against officials involved in the unauthorized felling of 1,100 trees in the Delhi Ridge area. The court seeks accountability, including potential disciplinary and criminal proceedings.
The Supreme Court ordered the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson V.K. Saxena to submit a personal affidavit detailing actions against officials responsible for the alleged illegal felling of approximately 1,100 trees in the Delhi Ridge area in February.
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and his bench emphasized the need for accountability without awaiting judicial orders, demanding actions like disciplinary proceedings and criminal prosecution by October 22.
The court's directive follows a contempt case involving the unauthorized felling of trees for road widening towards CAPFIMS Hospital, questioning whether required permissions were obtained prior to the action.
