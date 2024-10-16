Cyber Fraud Targets Former Judge Over Online Sweets Order

A former judge at Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore became the target of cyber fraud, losing Rs 1 lakh while attempting to resolve a complaint about an online sweets order, according to local police.

The victim ordered sweets via an online food delivery platform but received only one packet instead of two. Searching for customer service, he inadvertently accessed a fake website created by scammers, explained Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The scammers, impersonating the delivery platform's employees, tricked the judge into downloading a screen-sharing app on his phone. This allowed them to capture his one-time passwords (OTPs) and steal Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, Dandotia noted. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)