Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Targets Former Judge Over Online Sweets Order

A former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge in Indore fell victim to a Rs 1 lakh cyber fraud while trying to resolve an online sweets order complaint. Fraudsters used a fake website to install a screen-sharing app on his phone, accessing his OTPs and stealing money from his bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:15 IST
Cyber Fraud Targets Former Judge Over Online Sweets Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A former judge at Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore became the target of cyber fraud, losing Rs 1 lakh while attempting to resolve a complaint about an online sweets order, according to local police.

The victim ordered sweets via an online food delivery platform but received only one packet instead of two. Searching for customer service, he inadvertently accessed a fake website created by scammers, explained Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The scammers, impersonating the delivery platform's employees, tricked the judge into downloading a screen-sharing app on his phone. This allowed them to capture his one-time passwords (OTPs) and steal Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, Dandotia noted. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024