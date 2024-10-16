Left Menu

Turmoil in Bahraich: Idol Procession Tragedy Sparks Unrest

The tragic shooting of Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol procession in Bahraich has triggered widespread violence and arson. The incident led to multiple arrests and suspension of police officers over negligence. Internet services are suspended, impacting businesses, while security at the India-Nepal border is tightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:10 IST
Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was fatally shot during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich, resulting in significant unrest and destruction in Uttar Pradesh. The extensive violence prompted authorities to detain 55 individuals across 11 different cases.

Due to concerns over officiating, several police personnel were suspended, including CO Rupendra Gaur. Danish alias Shaheer Khan, linked to the murder, was detained by officers, proving ongoing administration efforts to restore peace.

The region remains tense with suspended internet services affecting businesses and heavy police presence in the conflict-prone areas. Neighboring Nepal has increased vigilance at its borders to prevent unnecessary movement, ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

