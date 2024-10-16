Turmoil in Bahraich: Idol Procession Tragedy Sparks Unrest

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was fatally shot during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich, resulting in significant unrest and destruction in Uttar Pradesh. The extensive violence prompted authorities to detain 55 individuals across 11 different cases.

Due to concerns over officiating, several police personnel were suspended, including CO Rupendra Gaur. Danish alias Shaheer Khan, linked to the murder, was detained by officers, proving ongoing administration efforts to restore peace.

The region remains tense with suspended internet services affecting businesses and heavy police presence in the conflict-prone areas. Neighboring Nepal has increased vigilance at its borders to prevent unnecessary movement, ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)