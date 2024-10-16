High Court Drama: Clash Over Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday held back its decision on an application from the Muslim side aimed at recalling a previous court order concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Senior advocate Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, representing the Muslim interests, argued that premature consolidation of suits compromises their right to challenge all cases, asserting that issues should be framed beforehand. Conversely, advocate Hari Shanker Jain, representing the Hindu side, maintained that the court alone has the authority to merge cases and accused the opposition of stalling proceedings.

The legal battle revolves around ownership claims over the Shahi Idgah mosque, a historical site linked to emperor Aurangazeb and alleged to have been built on a demolished temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)