European Counter-Terrorism Agencies Investigate Parcel Fires

British counter-terrorism police are deep into an investigation concerning a warehouse fire in July, sparked when a package ignited. They are collaborating with European law enforcement to determine if this incident is linked to similar occurrences across the continent.

On Tuesday, German prosecutors revealed their own examination of several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden in parcels at a Leipzig warehouse earlier this year. Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing unit confirmed that the fire on July 22 resulted in no injuries or notable damage.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is spearheading the investigation given the extraordinary circumstances. While no arrests have been made yet, police are exploring potential connections with other European incidents, prompted by a warning from German authorities in August about incendiary packages traveling across Europe.

