Scrutiny Mounts as U.S. Challenges Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

The U.S. is intensifying its scrutiny of Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip to ensure vital humanitarian aid continues to flow. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the need for oversight to prevent a potential 'policy of starvation' during a recent Security Council meeting.

The U.S. has issued a stark warning to Israel, indicating that failure to improve humanitarian conditions within 30 days could result in restrictions on U.S. military aid. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened discussions to address aid distribution amidst accusations of Hamas obstructing assistance.

Tensions remain high following the escalation of conflict triggered by a deadly assault by Hamas militants on October 7. The aftermath has left thousands dead and displaced millions, with humanitarian missions facing significant hurdles and delays despite efforts from international partners.

