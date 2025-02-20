Left Menu

Return of Hostages Marks Somber Chapter in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The remains of captives held by Hamas, including the Bibas family and journalist Oded Lifshitz, are to be returned as part of a ceasefire agreement. The news carries emotional weight for Israel, highlighting the human toll of the conflict amid ongoing prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 20-02-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 06:35 IST
Return of Hostages Marks Somber Chapter in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The remains of the youngest and one of the oldest of those taken captive by Hamas are set to be returned, marking a significant yet somber moment in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This development follows Wednesday's announcement by an Israeli official.

Part of the ceasefire's terms include repatriating the bodies of a mother and her two young children, alongside a retired journalist, Oded Lifshitz. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed the deep collective heartache of the nation as Israel attempts to address both the human impact and diplomatic efforts surrounding these exchanges.

Hamas's agreement to return the bodies comes amid a broader exchange of hostages and prisoners. As six living hostages are set to be freed this Saturday, marking progress in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the public grapples with a mix of relief and mourning. The hostages symbolize the broader human cost and emotional weight of the decades-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025