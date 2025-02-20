Grief and Diplomacy: The Emotional Handover of Israeli Hostages by Hamas

Hamas handed over the remains of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas, his brother Ariel, their mother Shiri Bibas, and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz, as part of a ceasefire agreement. This act underscores the symbolic trauma still felt from the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory.

The emotional handover in southern Gaza saw hundreds gathering in cold weather. Amidst heightened emotions, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed national mourning. The exchange coincides with ongoing negotiations under U.S., Qatar, and Egypt's mediation.

Despite challenges and criticisms of the ceasefire and its implications, public sentiment in Israel largely supports continued agreements for the return of all hostages. The situation remains complex, with potential future negotiations anticipated.

