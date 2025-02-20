Grief and Diplomacy: The Emotional Handover of Israeli Hostages by Hamas
On Thursday, Hamas returned the bodies of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas, his brother Ariel, their mother Shiri Bibas, and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz, under a Gaza ceasefire agreement. The handover symbolizes both the trauma of the conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace. Controversies and negotiations persist.
