Left Menu

Precision Strikes: U.S. Targets Houthi Weapon Sites

The United States has executed precision airstrikes on five underground weapon storage sites in Yemen's Houthi-controlled regions. According to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the strikes aimed at dismantling facilities housing weapons components allegedly used by the Houthis to target civilian and military vessels in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 08:25 IST
Precision Strikes: U.S. Targets Houthi Weapon Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States launched precision airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting five subterranean weapons storage sites in territories controlled by the Houthi movement in Yemen. This move marks a significant escalation in U.S. military involvement in the region.

The U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced the strikes, stating that these actions were specifically aimed at disrupting the Houthi militia's weapons infrastructure. According to Austin, the targeted sites contained various weapons components reportedly utilized by the Houthis in attacks against both civilian and military ships in the surrounding areas.

The operation underscores the tense geopolitical climate in the region and highlights ongoing concerns about the threat posed by Houthi forces to marine navigation and security. The United States has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding international waters and deterring hostile actions against allied vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024