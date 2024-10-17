Restoring Harmony: Bahraich District Amidst Communal Unrest

Internet connectivity was reinstated in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, signaling efforts to restore peace after a 22-year-old man's death in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession. Authorities are working diligently to bring stability to Maharajganj, the epicenter of unrest.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi, emphasized that misinformation about the incident is rampant, underlining that gunshot wounds caused the victim's death, squashing baseless rumors circulating on social media. The police are sternly warning citizens to maintain communal harmony.

Businesses, particularly small traders relying on the internet for transactions, faced significant challenges during the service disruption. As normalcy returns, the focus remains on fostering peace, with community leaders from both Hindu and Muslim populations actively advocating for reconciliation and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)