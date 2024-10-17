Tragedy in Kannur: ADM Naveen Babu's Sudden Demise Sparks Controversy

The District Collectorate witnessed emotional scenes as ministers, bureaucrats, and colleagues paid their respects to the late Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu. His body was displayed for the public following his sudden death, allegedly by suicide due to accusations of corruption during his farewell party.

Former Pathanamthitta District Collectors Divya S Iyer and IAS officer P B Nooh remembered Babu for his selfless nature and dedication. They, along with State Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George, highlighted his contributions during crises such as the 2018 floods and the ongoing pandemic.

Babu's death has ignited political tensions with the opposition demanding the arrest and resignation of P.P. Divya, who accused him of corruption. Babu's family denies the allegations, calling for an investigation into what they believe to be a conspiracy behind his tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)