Arrest Warrants Issued for Sheikh Hasina: A Legal and Political Quagmire
The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity. The move follows her ousting after student-led protests and accusations of murder and enforced disappearances. An interim government is considering extradition efforts.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal has taken a bold step by issuing arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity. The charges come amid a backdrop of student protests and political unrest.
Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and reportedly fled to India following a mass protest over a controversial government jobs quota system, now faces nearly 200 cases linked to violence during these protests. The tribunal's first session marked its determination to address human rights abuses amid overwhelming national tension.
While the interim government's willingness to pursue extradition raises diplomatic complexities, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has criticized Hasina for making political statements from abroad, suggesting a need for caution to preserve international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Activist Paul Watson Faces Detention Amid Extradition Battle
Paul Watson Detained in Greenland Amid Extradition Debate
Betting App Scandal: Extradition Looms for Mahadev App Promoter
Bangladesh Judiciary in Turmoil: High Court Judges Suspended Amid Student Protests
UN Experts Urge Thailand to Reconsider Extradition of Y Quynh Bdap to Viet Nam