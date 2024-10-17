Arrest Warrants Issued for Sheikh Hasina: A Legal and Political Quagmire

The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal has taken a bold step by issuing arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity. The charges come amid a backdrop of student protests and political unrest.

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and reportedly fled to India following a mass protest over a controversial government jobs quota system, now faces nearly 200 cases linked to violence during these protests. The tribunal's first session marked its determination to address human rights abuses amid overwhelming national tension.

While the interim government's willingness to pursue extradition raises diplomatic complexities, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has criticized Hasina for making political statements from abroad, suggesting a need for caution to preserve international relations.

