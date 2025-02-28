Left Menu

Extradition Halted: Sanjay Bhandari's Legal Victory in London

The High Court in London granted an appeal against Sanjay Bhandari's extradition to India, where he faces allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. The decision was based on human rights concerns about potential extortion at Tihar prison. The Indian authorities may consider appealing this ruling.

  • United Kingdom

The High Court in London has blocked the extradition of consultant Sanjay Bhandari to India, where he is accused of tax evasion and money laundering.

The decision, delivered by Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn, was made on human rights grounds, particularly citing risks of extortion at Delhi's Tihar jail.

The Indian government may seek to challenge the ruling, which highlights concerns over Bhandari's potential treatment under custody in India.

