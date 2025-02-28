Extradition Halted: Sanjay Bhandari's Legal Victory in London

The High Court in London has blocked the extradition of consultant Sanjay Bhandari to India, where he is accused of tax evasion and money laundering.

The decision, delivered by Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn, was made on human rights grounds, particularly citing risks of extortion at Delhi's Tihar jail.

The Indian government may seek to challenge the ruling, which highlights concerns over Bhandari's potential treatment under custody in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)